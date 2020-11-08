Ravens activate WR Dez Bryant from practice squad to official roster

The Baltimore Ravens may finally be getting some help to their receiving corps, coming in the form of longtime star Dez Bryant.

Ravens activate Dez Bryant from practice squad to roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bryant, who has spent the bulk of his career with the Cowboys, was signed to the Ravens practice squad a couple of weeks ago. The team preached patience when it came to his ultimate promotion to the active roster, but that day has come quicker than most fans anticipated.

Bryant impressed both players and the coaching staff in his early practices in Baltimore, and coming off a loss to the Steelers, the Ravens are looking for a big, physical receiver who can make contested catches.

The veteran receiver fits the bill, and the Ravens are hoping he’ll serve as a complimentary piece next to Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews for Lamar Jackson.

The receiver himself is ready to go, and remained focused in his social media response to the news.

This doesn’t guarantee Bryant will be active against the Colts on Sunday, though it’s possible. According to a later report from Adam Schefter, Bryant is expected to suit up in Week 9.

But it’s a good sign that even if he doesn’t play in Indianapolis, his debut in purple and black is coming soon.