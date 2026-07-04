Reds host Baltimore Orioles, look to stop home losing streak

Baltimore has a 41-48 record overall and a 17-25 record in road games. The Orioles have gone 22-41 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore Orioles (41-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (40-47, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Brandon Young (6-2, 3.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

LINE: Reds -122, Orioles +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.

Cincinnati has a 19-23 record at home and a 40-47 record overall. The Reds have a 17-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore has a 41-48 record overall and a 17-25 record in road games. The Orioles have gone 22-41 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has a .273 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 14 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs. Sal Stewart is 12 for 41 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 19 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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