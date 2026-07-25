Orioles host the Braves, look to extend home win streak

Baltimore has a 28-25 record in home games and a 50-53 record overall. The Orioles have gone 25-45 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta Braves (60-42, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-53, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (6-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -121, Braves -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Baltimore has a 28-25 record in home games and a 50-53 record overall. The Orioles have gone 25-45 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta has a 60-42 record overall and a 28-22 record on the road. The Braves have hit 136 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has a .251 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 20 doubles and seven home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 11 for 41 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 25 doubles and 26 home runs while hitting .267 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Braves: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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