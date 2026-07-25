Braves take win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Baltimore has gone 28-26 at home and 50-54 overall. The Orioles have a 22-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta Braves (61-42, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-54, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (6-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Orioles: Brandon Young (8-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -114, Braves -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 28-26 at home and 50-54 overall. The Orioles have a 22-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has gone 29-22 on the road and 61-42 overall. The Braves have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Orioles. Tyler O’Neill is 10 for 25 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 25 doubles and 27 home runs while hitting .269 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 16 for 38 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Braves: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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