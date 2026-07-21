Orioles-Red Sox rained out, delaying Boston’s pursuit of record-tying 15-game win streak

The only thing able to slow down the Red Sox was the weather. Boston's game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday was postponed because of rain, delaying its pursuit of a franchise record-tying 15th straight victory.

Fans leave the upper deck of Fenway Park after a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to heavy rain, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP Photo/Charles Krupa/Charles Krupa) Fans leave the upper deck of Fenway Park after a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to heavy rain, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP Photo/Charles Krupa/Charles Krupa) BOSTON (AP) — The only thing able to slow down the Red Sox was the weather.

Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday was postponed because of rain, delaying its pursuit of a franchise record-tying 15th straight victory.

The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday, with games scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. EDT.

“It is what it is,” Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said. “Tough airline travel can be disappointing. All the different things we’ve gone through. Yeah, you want to go out there and play, but, at the same time, if it looks like it’s going to rain all night off and on, and you don’t even know if there’s a window to play … wet field conditions and things like that, it doesn’t make a ton of sense.”

Boston rallied for a 6-5 victory over Baltimore in the series opener on Monday night for its 14th consecutive victory, moving a win away from matching a run by the 1946 team, led by future Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

The Red Sox have had their share of travel delays before and during the streak.

After they won six in a row, they were grounded for nearly 24 hours due to a pair of mechanical issues on their plane in Chicago, delaying their arrival at Citi Field to face the New York Mets. The start of the game was pushed back slightly, and the Red Sox beat the Mets 6-2.

That airline delay was the second in two weeks. Their flight from Denver to Boston turned around after half an hour on June 24 due to a mechanical issue. After getting home in the early morning, they beat the Yankees.

On Tuesday, rain started about three hours before the scheduled first pitch, and the game was called about 90 minutes later.

Injured pitcher Garrett Crochet said he hasn’t been in the dugout during the streak.

“It was like, man, we’ve got a good thing going here,” he said. “I finished my work the other day in like the seventh inning and I was like, ‘Let me finish this inning in here, and maybe I’ll go out.’ And Wilyer (Abreu) hit a homer. I was like, ‘Ooh, I got to stay here.’”

Abreu hit a two-run homer to lift Boston past Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.15 ERA) is slated to start the day game and RHP Kyle Bradish (6-9, 3.61) is set for the nightcap.

Red Sox: LHP Jake Bennett (5-3, 2.35) is set to start the opener, and it’s possible that LHP Ranger Suárez (4-3, 3.15) will come of the injured list for the second game.

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