Orioles place closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort

The Baltimore Orioles placed closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow discomfort.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow discomfort.

The move, retroactive to Tuesday, comes after Helsley felt discomfort in his elbow while warming up during the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. He did not enter the game.

The 31-year-old Helsley signed a two-year, $28 million free agent deal with Baltimore in December.

“He’s looking at all his options, getting opinions, gathering information,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Friday. “There will be more coming out in the next couple days or so.”

Helsley also was on the IL from May 1-June 16 with right elbow inflammation. He has converted eight of his nine save opportunities this season.

Also Friday, the Orioles recalled INF/OF Jeremiah Jackson and right-hander Anthony Nunez from Triple-A Norfolk and designated for assignment catcher Chadwick Tromp.

Baltimore (40-48) begins a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

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