Orioles’ Kyle Bradish gets $23 million over remaining arbitration years in $90 million, 5-year deal

Right-hander Kyle Bradish will receive $23 million to cover his final two seasons of arbitration eligibility as part of his $90 million, five-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles that starts next year.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Bradish will receive $23 million to cover his final two seasons of arbitration eligibility as part of his $90 million, five-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles that starts next year.

Bradish gets salaries of $10 million in 2027, $13 million in 2028, $17 million in 2029, $22 million in 2030 and $28 million in 2031 under the deal announced Saturday.

He would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded, payable by the acquiring team. He also receives a suite on road trips.

Bradish has a $3.55 million salary this year after beating the team in arbitration. The new deal covers what would have been Bradish’s final two years of arbitration eligibility under the rules of the current labor contract.

The 29-year-old is 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 starts this year, his first full season back from Tommy John surgery in 2024. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting in 2023 and is 25-24 with a 3.50 ERA in five major league seasons, all with the Orioles.

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