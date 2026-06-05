Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Rutschman homers, drives in…

Rutschman homers, drives in 5 in the Orioles’ 13-3 victory over the Blue Jays

The Associated Press

June 5, 2026, 11:49 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered and had four hits and five RBIs in the Baltimore Orioles’ 13-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Rutschman had a solo homer and two two-run doubles.

Coby Mayo followed Rutschman’s lead in the five-run sixth with a two-run homer off Trey Yesavage (2-3) to help Baltimore win for the fifth time in six games. The Blue Jays lost for the fifth time in six games.

Baltimore right-hander Brandon Young (4-1) won for the first time since May 6. He allowed a two-run homer from catcher Brandon Valenzuela in the fifth inning.

Young lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Rutschman, who reached base a fifth time with a walk, scored four runs.

Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho left the game in the fourth inning with left wrist discomfort.

Up next

Spencer Miles (2-1) was expected to take on the bulk of the work Saturday in a bullpen outing for the Blue Jays. RHP Kyle Bradish (3-6) was set to start for the Orioles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up