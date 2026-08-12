Twins and Orioles square off in series rubber match

Baltimore has a 58-62 record overall and a 26-32 record on the road. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

Baltimore Orioles (58-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-62, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Shane Baz (4-11, 3.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Twins: Zebby Matthews (5-8, 5.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -107, Orioles -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Minnesota has a 31-28 record at home and a 59-62 record overall. The Twins are 32-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 58-62 record overall and a 26-32 record on the road. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Lee has 19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 17 for 41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has a .256 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 22 doubles and 26 home runs. Coby Mayo is 11 for 33 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (glute), Mike Paredes: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cole Sands: 60-Day IL (elbow), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Yohel Pozo: day-to-day (finger), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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