Orioles place Chris Bassitt on IL with back pain and recall Trey Gibson to start vs. Mariners

The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Chris Bassitt on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Friday with low back discomfort and recalled Trey Gibson from Triple-A Norfolk to take Bassitt’s place in the rotation Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Bassitt during a baseball game, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP Photo/Charles Krupa/Charles Krupa) Baltimore Orioles' Chris Bassitt during a baseball game, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP Photo/Charles Krupa/Charles Krupa) BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Chris Bassitt on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Friday with low back discomfort and recalled Trey Gibson from Triple-A Norfolk to take Bassitt’s place in the rotation Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Bassitt, who is 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA in his first season with Baltimore, gave up three runs in three innings in his last start Wednesday at Boston. Orioles manager Craig Albernaz told reporters afterward that Bassitt had lower back tightness.

Albernaz said Monday it was “too soon to tell” if Bassitt’s injured list stint would be short.

“It’s one of those things where he’s looking at his options and kind of seeing what the best course of action is,” Albernaz said.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year, $18.5 million deal with Baltimore in February and shares the team lead in victories.

Gibson is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA in three appearances with the Orioles. The rookie right-hander gave up a run in 5 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay on May 27 in his most recent major league outing to earn his first career win and will face Seattle for the first time.

Baltimore also announced the Chicago Cubs had claimed right-hander Eduarniel Núñez. The Orioles had purchased his contract from the Athletics on May 15 and designated him for assignment Thursday.

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