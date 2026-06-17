Orioles aim to stop slide in matchup with the Mariners

Seattle has a 20-16 record at home and a 38-36 record overall. The Mariners have gone 21-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore Orioles (34-40, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-36, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-6, 4.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -149, Orioles +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to stop their three-game slide with a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 20-16 record at home and a 38-36 record overall. The Mariners have gone 21-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore has gone 12-21 in road games and 34-40 overall. The Orioles have hit 86 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has five doubles, 10 home runs and 23 RBIs for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 12 for 30 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .257 for the Orioles. Blaze Alexander is 12 for 30 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Randy Arozarena: 10-Day IL (leg), Luke Raley: day-to-day (back), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (leg), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Cooper Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Orioles: Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.