Montgomery hits the go-ahead double and Gonzalez has 3 RBIs as the White Sox down the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Colson Montgomery hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning, Jacob Gonzalez drove in three runs and…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Colson Montgomery hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning, Jacob Gonzalez drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Monday night in the opener of their series.

With the game tied at 2, Sam Antonacci was hit by a pitch before Montgomery doubled him home. Randal Grichuk followed with a single to center field that scored Montgomery and gave the White Sox a 4-2 lead.

Kyle Teel and Antonacci capped the scoring by reaching home on an error by Orioles third baseman Blaze Alexander in the ninth. Alexander, who had one error in his first 67 games of the season, has four in his last five games.

Gonzalez had a run-scoring double in the third and added a two-run single in the ninth. Teel hit an RBI single in the third, momentarily putting Chicago up 2-1.

Grant Taylor (4-1) pitched two hitless innings and struck out two. Sean Burke went 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out eight.

PIRATES 8, PHILLIES 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Esmerlyn Valdez and Jared Triolo both hit home runs to help Pittsburgh escape an early five-run deficit, and Endy Rodriguez closed the deal with a three-run homer in the ninth for a win over Philadelphia.

The Pirates posted a six-run fifth inning against struggling starter Aaron Nola (3-5).

The Phillies fought back with two runs in the eighth to cut the lead to one run, but Rodriquez homered on a two-out pitch off reliever Chase Shugart in the ninth. Mason Montgomery closed for the Pirates.

The Phillies jumped on starter Braxton Ashcraft for five runs. Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh each homered in the first inning, and Bryce Harper hit his 20th of the season in the third inning.

TIGERS 7, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Casey Mize matched a career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings and Detroit capitalized on shoddy defense by slumping New York in a victory.

The only baserunner Mize (3-5) allowed came on rookie Spencer Jones’ leadoff double in the third. He struck out 10 for the third time in his major league career and mowed through the Yankees after they tagged him for four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings last Tuesday at Detroit.

Missing injured sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees lost their fifth straight and have been held to three hits or fewer in four consecutive games during a single season for the first time in franchise history.

New York’s .098 batting average is the club’s lowest in a four-game span.

In the longest start of his career, Mize threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of 22 batters and struck out five of his final six.

BLUE JAYS 2, METS 1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer capitalized on two miscues to circle the bases with a Little League homer, Trey Yesavage pitched into the seventh inning and Toronto beat bumbling New York, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Francisco Lindor homered but the Mets lost for the ninth time in 10 games. They’ve dropped three of four since Andy Green took over as interim manager when Carlos Mendoza was fired last Friday.

Former Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette played in Toronto as a visitor for the first time after signing with the Mets last winter. The sellout crowd of 41,634 gave Bichette a standing ovation before his first at-bat.

Bichette went 0 for 4 as New York (35-50) fell 15 games under .500 for the first time since 2018. The most games under .500 for a team that reached the postseason was 16 by the 1914 Boston Braves at 12-28, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Yesavage (4-3) allowed one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings to win for the first time in three starts. He walked none and struck out three.

Mason Fluharty got one out in the seventh, Tyler Rogers worked the eighth and Louis Varland finished for his 17th save in 17 chances.

RED SOX 6, NATIONALS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Wilson Contreras hit a three-run homer, Caleb Durbin added a home run of his own, and Boston beat Washington to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Contreras opened the scoring for Boston with his 18th homer of the year to jump out to a 3-1 lead before Durbin followed with a solo shot to left two batters later. Contreras had his night cut early, however, after being ejected in the third inning for mocking the ABS challenge helmet tap on a checked swing strikeout.

Wilyer Abreu plated Tsung-Che Cheng with a sacrifice fly in the second, and Carlos Narváez added a sac-fly of his own in the third to complete the scoring.

Ranger Suarez (4-3) pitched six innings and struck out eight while giving up three runs on five hits. The team has had 12 consecutive quality starts, two shy of the franchise record of 14 set in 1988. Boston starters are 6-1 with a 1.75 ERA over the last 12 games.

RANGERS 6, GUARDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cameron Cauley tripled in the seventh inning for his first hit in his major league debut before scoring the go-ahead run on a single by Nicky Lopez to help Texas beat Cleveland for their fifth straight victory.

Justin Foscue followed with a two-out double that scored Lopez from first to make it 4-2. That chased Guardians rookie Parker Messick (7-5), who allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Foscue’s two-out double in the ninth off Erik Sabrowski accounted for the final two runs, the second one scoring when Steven Kwan overran the ball in left field for an error. Kwan had just thrown out Alejandro Osuna at home plate on a single by Evan Carter to keep it 4-3.

Jacob Latz closed it out with two perfect innings for his 17th save.

BREWERS 5, REDS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Ortiz had a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to give Milwaukee a comeback victory over Cincinnati.

Held to one hit through five innings by Nick Lodolo, the Brewers tied it against Chase Petty with two runs in the sixth and Brice Turang’s solo homer, his 12th, in the seventh.

Sal Frelick singled with one out in the eighth off Sam Moll (1-6) and advanced on a sacrifice. Tejay Antone relieved and Ortiz sent a 1-1 pitch 412 feet to center for his second homer.

Aaron Ashby (11-1) tossed a scoreless eighth for his major league-leading 11th victory, and Trevor Megill finished with a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

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