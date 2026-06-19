Bryan Woo throws 7 scoreless innings as the Mariners beat the Orioles 3-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo pitched seven shutout innings, Colt Emerson drove in two of Seattle’s three first-inning runs and…

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo pitched seven shutout innings, Colt Emerson drove in two of Seattle’s three first-inning runs and the Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Thursday.

Woo (6-5), who pitched into the eighth inning for the first time this season, allowed just three hits and matched his season high with nine strikeouts. He walked one and hasn’t allowed a run in his last four home starts.

It was a solid bounce-back outing for Woo, who gave up a career-high seven runs in five innings in a 7-5 loss at Baltimore on June 11.

Eduard Bazardo kept the Orioles off the scoreboard in the eighth after their first two runners reached against Woo. Andres Munoz got three outs for his 12th save.

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez, who left Wednesday’s game against the Orioles in the sixth inning with a hamstring spasm, didn’t play. He did some running in the morning, but the Mariners gave him a rest day.

The Mariners scored all of their runs in the first with two outs against Shane Baz (4-7).

Josh Naylor, who missed the first two games of the series with a sore wrist, singled and reached second on an error. A four-pitch walk to Dominic Canzone brought up Cole Young, whose double scored Naylor. Canzone and Young scored on Emerson’s single to right.

Baz gave up five hits in his first time through Seattle’s lineup, then didn’t allow another. He retired 15 of the final 16 he faced before leaving after seven innings. Baz struck out nine and walked two.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.91 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers against RHP Roki Sasaki (3-4, 4.76) on Friday.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (3-0, 1.54) will face LHP Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.21) to start a three-game home set against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

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