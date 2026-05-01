Orioles put closer Ryan Helsley on 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

Baltimore put closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Friday because of right elbow inflammation.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley (21) delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley (21) delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) NEW YORK (AP) — The Orioles put Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Friday because of right elbow inflammation and are optimistic their closer will not miss significant time.

“I think he said he felt something maybe like a week ago, but it wasn’t anything concerning,” Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz said after a 7-2 loss to the Yankees. “I think ultimately he kind of thought it would just go away and discomfort was still there and level of concern is not high at all.

Albernaz said testing came back clean and Helsley is taking anti-inflammatory medication. Helsley is the 12th player to go on the injured list for the Orioles, who also lost starting pitcher Zach Eflin to Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

A 31-year-old right-hander signed to a $28 million, two-year contract in December after struggling in the final two months of last season for the Mets, Helsley is perfect in seven saves chances. He is 0-2 with a 2.53 ERA in 12 appearances, striking out 15 and walking seven in 10 2/3 innings.

Helsley last pitched Tuesday when he threw 12 pitches and earned the save in Baltimore’s 5-3 win over Houston.

While with St. Louis, Helsley was sidelined between June 7 and Sept. 1 in 2023 because of a strained right forearm. He also missed the final six weeks of the pandemic shortened 2020 season with knee and elbow injuries and missed time as a rookie in 2019 with right shoulder impingement.

In other moves, the Orioles recalled left-hander Cade Povich from Triple-A Norfolk to start against the Yankees, selected the contract of right-hander Albert Suárez from the Tides and optioned right-hander Cameron Foster to A Norfolk.

Povich allowed home runs to José Caballero and Ben Rice in the second inning and pitched four innings. Suárez followed Povich with 2 2/3 innings in his sixth appearance this year.

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