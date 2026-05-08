Orioles host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

The Baltimore Orioles open a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Friday.

Athletics (19-18, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-21, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (2-2, 6.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -138, Athletics +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Athletics on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 9-9 record at home and a 17-21 record overall. The Orioles are 7-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The Athletics are 19-18 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Athletics have gone 7-4 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs for the Orioles. Pete Alonso is 11 for 35 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has eight doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 18 for 46 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .224 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Cade Povich: day-to-day (forearm), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (illness), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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