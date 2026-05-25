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Most Recent No-Hitters, Team-by-Team

The Associated Press

May 25, 2026, 10:09 PM

American League

New York — x-Domingo German, vs. Oakland Athletics, 11-0, June 29, 2023

Baltimore — John Means, Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners, 6-0, May 5,2021

Boston — Jon Lester vs. Kansas City, 7-0, May 19, 2008

Chicago — Carlos Rodon vs. Cleveland Indians, 8-0, April 14, 2021

Cleveland — x-Len Barker vs. Toronto, 3-0, May 15, 1981

Detroit — Spencer Turnbull at Seattle, 5-0, May 18, 2021. Matt Manning, Jason Foley (7), Alex Lange (9), vs. Toronto, 2-0, July 8, 2023

Houston — Cristian Javier, Hector Neris (8), Ryan Pressly (9), Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 3-0, June 25, 2022. Framber Valdez vs. Cleveland, 2-0, Aug. 1, 2023; Ronel Blanco at Toronto, 10-0, April 1, 2024. May 25, 2026— Imai (6), Okert (1), Santa (2), Houston vs. Texas, 10-0

Kansas City — Bret Saberhagen vs. Chicago White Sox, 7-0, Aug. 26, 1991

Los Angeles — Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 12-0. May 10, 2022

Minnesota — Francisco Liriano at Chicago White Sox, 1-0, May 3, 2011

New York — Corey Kluber at Texas, 2-0, May 19, 2021

Oakland — Mike Fiers vs. Cincinnati, 2-0, May 7, 2019

Seattle — x-Felix Hernandez vs. Tampa Bay, Aug. 15, 2012; James Paxton at Toronto, 5-0, May 8, 2018

Tampa Bay — Matt Garza vs. Detroit, 5-0, July 26, 2010

Texas — x-Kenny Rogers vs. California, 4-0, July 28, 1994

Toronto — Dave Stieb at Cleveland, 3-0, Sept. 2, 1990

National League

Arizona — Tyler Gilbert at Arizona, 7-0, August 14, 2021

Atlanta — Kent Mercker at L.A. Dodgers, 6-0, April 8, 1994

Cincinnati — Wade Miley at Cleveland, 3-0, May 7, 2021

Chicago — Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera (7), Andrew Chafin (8), Craig Kimbrel (9), vs. Los Angeles, 4-0, June 24, 2021

Colorado — Ubaldo Jimenez at Atlanta, 4-0, April 17, 2010

Los Angeles — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani (7), Yimi Garcia (8), Adam Liberatore (9), vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, 4-0, May 4, 2018

Miami — Edinson Volquez vs. Arizona, 3-0, June 3, 2017

Milwaukee — Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (9), 3-0, Milwaukee at Cleveland, Sept 11, 2021

New York — Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0, April 29, 2022

Philadelphia — Cole Hamels, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 5-0, July 25, 2015. Michael Lorenzen vs. Washington, 7-0, Aug. 9, 2023

Pittsburgh — Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), vs. Houston, 3-0, 10 innings, July 12, 1997

St. Louis — Bud Smith at San Diego, 4-0, Sept. 3, 2001

San Diego — Joe Musgrave at Texas, 3-0, April 9, 2021; Dylan Cease at Washington, 3-0, July 25, 2024

San Francisco — Chris Heston at N.Y. Mets, 5-0, June 9, 2015

Washington — Max Scherzer at N.Y. Mets, 2-0, Oct. 3, 2015

x-perfect game

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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