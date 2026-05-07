Marlins beat the Orioles 4-3 on a 9th-inning throwing error to avoid series sweep

Joe Mack scored the winning run in the ninth inning on a throwing error by third baseman Coby Mayo, and the Miami Marlins beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a series sweep and snap a four-game losing streak.

Miami Marlins' Joe Mack (80) and Otto Lopez (6) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP/Marta Lavandier) Miami Marlins' Joe Mack (80) and Otto Lopez (6) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP/Marta Lavandier) MIAMI (AP) — Joe Mack scored the winning run in the ninth inning on a throwing error by third baseman Coby Mayo, and the Miami Marlins beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a series sweep and snap a four-game losing streak.

Mack, called up from the minors on Monday, hit a two-out double off Andrew Kittredge (0-1) before Javier Sanoja sent a grounder to third. Mayo bobbled the ball and then made a wild throw to first base, allowing Mack to score.

Pete Alonso tied it for Baltimore in the eighth with a run-scoring single that stretched his season-high hitting streak to eight games. He finished the series in Miami with four hits, six RBIs and a homer.

Calvin Faucher (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Liam Hicks gave the Marlins their first lead of the three-game series with his ninth home run — a 386-foot drive against Cade Povich in the first that drove in Connor Norby and gave Hicks a major league-leading 34 RBIs.

Norby added a run-scoring single in the third.

Povich exited with left forearm discomfort after three innings. He allowed three hits and three runs with one strikeout before being relieved by Yennier Cano.

Otto Lopez had two hits for the Marlins, including a leadoff single in the eighth, to stretch his hitting streak to 10 games. The shortstop has hit safely in 32 of Miami’s first 38 games this season.

Gunnar Henderson and Tyler O’Neill each hit an RBI single against Marlins starter Max Meyer, who struck out five and gave up six hits in five innings.

Up next

Orioles: Host the Athletics on Friday night. RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 5.03 ERA) will face Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (2-2, 6.60).

Marlins: Continue their 10-game homestand against the Nationals on Friday night. LHP Robby Snelling will make his MLB debut against Washington LHP Foster Griffin (3-1, 2.27).

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