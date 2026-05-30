Blue Jays bring road win streak into game against the Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto Blue Jays (29-29, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-32, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (2-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Brandon Young (3-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -124, Orioles +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 26-32 overall and 17-15 at home. The Orioles have a 4-9 record in games decided by one run.

Toronto has a 12-16 record on the road and a 29-29 record overall. The Blue Jays are 10-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 13 home runs while slugging .426. Pete Alonso is 10 for 38 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and three home runs while hitting .293 for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement is 12 for 38 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lenyn Sosa: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lazaro Estrada: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Berrios: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alejandro Kirk: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Cease: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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