Marlins aim to end losing streak in game against the Orioles

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

Baltimore Orioles (17-20, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-21, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (1-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (2-0, 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -124, Orioles +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles after losing four straight games.

Miami has gone 11-11 in home games and 16-21 overall. The Marlins have a 5-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore is 17-20 overall and 8-11 on the road. The Orioles have gone 10-17 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has three doubles and eight home runs while hitting .321 for the Marlins. Esteury Ruiz is 4 for 15 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles and a home run while hitting .285 for the Orioles. Pete Alonso is 10 for 35 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .216 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (illness), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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