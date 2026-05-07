Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Marlins aim to end…

Marlins aim to end losing streak in game against the Orioles

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 2:31 PM

Baltimore Orioles (17-20, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-21, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (1-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (2-0, 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -124, Orioles +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles after losing four straight games.

Miami has gone 11-11 in home games and 16-21 overall. The Marlins have a 5-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore is 17-20 overall and 8-11 on the road. The Orioles have gone 10-17 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has three doubles and eight home runs while hitting .321 for the Marlins. Esteury Ruiz is 4 for 15 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles and a home run while hitting .285 for the Orioles. Pete Alonso is 10 for 35 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .216 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (illness), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up