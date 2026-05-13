Bradish and Rutschman help the Orioles rout the Yankees 7-0 to take 2 of 3 in the series

Kyle Bradish pitched six one-hit innings, Adley Rutschman homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Yankees 7-0 on Wednesday after New York lost left-hander Max Fried to a sore elbow.

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish pitched six one-hit innings, Adley Rutschman homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Yankees 7-0 on Wednesday after New York lost left-hander Max Fried to a sore elbow.

Fried (4-3) was pulled after only three innings with the score 3-0. He is expected to be examined by the team physician Thursday.

The Yankees outscored the Orioles 39-10 while sweeping four straight from them earlier this month, but Baltimore rebounded by taking two of three in this series. Wednesday was the first shutout of the season for the Orioles, who were the final team to pitch one.

New York has lost five of six games.

Blaze Alexander had three hits for Baltimore and scored twice at the bottom of the order.

Coby Mayo opened the scoring for the Orioles with an RBI double in the second. Alexander led off the bottom of the third with a bunt single and went to second when Fried threw wildly to first for an error. Rutschman’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0, and Pete Alonso followed with a run-scoring single.

Bradish (2-5) took a no-hitter into the fifth in his second straight impressive start after striking out 10 against the Athletics last week. He fanned seven against New York and walked three.

Rutschman’s two-run shot in the fifth nicked off right fielder Spencer Jones’ glove as it went over the wall. Then the Orioles made it 7-0 in the sixth on a two-run single by Alexander.

Anthony Volpe went 0 for 3 with an error in his first game since the Yankees brought him back from the minors Tuesday.

Up next

The Yankees are off Thursday before a three-game road series against the crosstown Mets. Cam Schlittler (5-1) starts the opener for the Yankees.

The Orioles also are off, then play at Washington on Friday night. Shane Baz (1-4) takes the mound for Baltimore.

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