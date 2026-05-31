Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits against the Orioles on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays (29-30, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-32, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Spencer Miles (2-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -125, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits against the Orioles on Saturday.

Baltimore has a 27-32 record overall and an 18-15 record in home games. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

Toronto has a 12-17 record in road games and a 29-30 record overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 15 doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Orioles. Leody Taveras is 12 for 35 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Guerrero has nine doubles and three home runs for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement is 13 for 38 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lenyn Sosa: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lazaro Estrada: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Berrios: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alejandro Kirk: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Cease: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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