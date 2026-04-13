Orioles place first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on 60-day injured list with broken foot

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a fractured left foot.

Giants Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, right, leaves the field after an injury on a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Giants Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle reacts to an injury after hitting a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a fractured left foot.

The injury occurred when Mountcastle stumbled on the basepath during Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that the team has not yet determined if surgery will be required.

Mountcastle is batting .286 with an RBI in eight games this season. He was used sparingly behind Pete Alonso, who has gotten most of the playing time at first base.

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the Orioles faced Arizona on Monday night. In addition, the Orioles transferred pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo to the 60-day IL.

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