Orioles face the Astros leading series 1-0

The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Houston Astros. Baltimore is 8-8 in home games and 14-15 overall.

Houston Astros (11-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-15, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Peter Lambert (1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Orioles: Chris Bassitt (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -126, Astros +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Houston Astros.

Baltimore is 8-8 in home games and 14-15 overall. The Orioles have a 6-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 3-11 record on the road and an 11-19 record overall. The Astros have a 1-2 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 13 doubles and a home run while hitting .313 for the Orioles. Samuel Basallo is 13 for 33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 26 RBIs for the Astros. Christian Walker is 12 for 39 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (illness), Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Astros: Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (knee), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (groin), Hunter Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Loperfido: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Allen: 10-Day IL (back), Tatsuya Imai: 15-Day IL (arm), Josh Hader: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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