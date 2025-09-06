Cal Ripken Jr. joins WTOP on 30th anniversary of record 2,131st consecutive game

You are perhaps the most beloved figure in baseball. Talk about the connection between you and the fans and that love.

Cal, I don’t know if you think of yourself this way, but you’ve become the modern day Joe DiMaggio now. I mean, when Joe DiMaggio was alive, he was considered the greatest player of all time. He was always introduced that way.

Oh, my God, that’s a complicated question. Joe D was at that game, 2,131, and I thought it was the coolest thing that there was a link between Lou Gehrig and me. I often wondered, if you ever had a chance to have a conversation with Lou, what would you ask him? And I was thinking, I’d want to know that he approached the game the same way I did, that it wasn’t about a streak.

I know there were a couple of times where he continued the streak by just playing an inning or doing something like that on an injury, but I think for the most part, he played the game because they wanted to be out there, and he was in the middle of the lineup, and the team counted on him to be there. And that’s how I think about it.

As far as the fame and all that kind of stuff, that drew a lot of attention, and I think a lot of fans relate to the concepts of persevering and getting yourself back up and showing up after things aren’t going so well. I’ve had a lot of people relate their streaks to me in their own lives, and I think that’s a really cool thing.

I always try to keep things in perspective. I always try to involve the fans in the game. Try to bridge the being in the stands to the field. And 2,131, after the strike, was an opportunity to kind of say, I’m sorry, I know the business side showed itself, but baseball is a great game. Let’s all get back together again. The popularity, I don’t know all those things. I just tried to do what I thought was right.