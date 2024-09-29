Orioles power into playoffs on HRs by McCann, Kjerstad for 6-2 win to finish sweep of Twins

Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-run home run during the fifth inning of a…

Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP/Abbie Parr) Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP/Abbie Parr) MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — James McCann hit a three-homer and Heston Kjerstad went deep to launch the Baltimore Orioles into the postseason with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins that completed a three-game sweep on Sunday.

Albert Suárez (9-7) pitched six smooth innings to end a rough September on a better note, allowing solo home runs to Carlos Santana and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. — the first of his career — among four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Jordan Westburg added a two-run single for the Orioles, who finished 91-71 for the first of three American League wild-card spots and will face Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs. Baltimore has an eight-game postseason losing streak that started with a four-game sweep by the Royals in the ALCS in 2014.

After posting the best record in the AL last season at 101-61, the Orioles were disappointingly swept in the best-of-five division series by a surging Texas team that went on to win the World Series. Injuries piled up this summer, contributing to the 10-game regression, but a lineup loaded with still-young talent led by the likes of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Westburg should give the Orioles as good of a chance at a championship as any team in the league after the frustrating experience last fall.

The Orioles finished with 235 home runs, two behind the Yankees for the major league lead.

“I’m really proud of this group. We’ve talked about it a lot, but we’ve had quite a bit of adversity this year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s an incredible job by the guys in that room.”

The Twins stumbled to an 82-80 record, losing 27 of their last 39 games. They were 87-75 last year to win the AL Central and reach the division series.

“We broke down as the season went on, and that’s hard to say, but it happened,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who was assured he’ll return to the job next year. “So now even more work than probably any offseason I’ve ever had in front of me.”

Baltimore will play in a second straight postseason for the first time since eventual Hall of Fame member Mike Mussina was fronting the rotation in 1996-97. The Orioles reached the 90-win mark in consecutive years for the first time since 1982-83. Their most recent World Series title came in 1983.

Suárez, who finished with a 3.70 ERA in a career-high 133 2/3 innings, wouldn’t be ready to start in the wild card series and thus will likely be left off the roster for the first round. He’ll certainly factor in if the Orioles advance, though.

“We still have a lot of things in play. He pitched great, though,” Hyde said. “Awesome start, six great innings, and he continued to do what he’s done all year.”

Twins starter Bailey Ober (12-9) gave up three runs in five innings to finish 0-3 in his final nine starts of what was still a productive season for the 6-foot-9 right-hander. He had a 3.98 ERA in a career-high 178 2/3 innings over 31 starts.

“It’s been an up-and-down year for me. I had some highs and I had some lows, but I’m proud of staying healthy and making every single start, going out there and giving my all for the team,” Ober said.

Controlling the matchup

The Orioles swept the season series to stretch their winning streak against the Twins to 10 straight games since July 2, 2023. This is Minnesota’s longest skid against Baltimore in club history.

Turnstile downturn

Announced attendance at Target Field was 26,041, finalizing the 81-game total for the Twins at home at 1,951,616 with a per-game average of 24,094. That’s down 3,155 per game from last year.

Up next

The Orioles will host their entire best-of-three wild card series as the No. 4 seed, beginning Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. RHP Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) will pitch Game 1, with LHP Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) taking the mound for the Royals.

The Twins next year will play their first spring training game on Feb. 22 against Atlanta. They open the 2025 season on March 27 at St. Louis, with their home opener scheduled for April 3 against Houston.

