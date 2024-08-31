Suárez pitches career-high 7 innings, Rivera hits first homer for Orioles in 5-3 win over Rockies

Albert Suárez pitched a career-best seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera hit his first homer for Baltimore and drove in three runs, and the Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Friday night.

Rookie Jackson Holliday hit an RBI triple off the right-field wall in the ninth in his return as a major leaguer to Coors Field — where his father, former Rockies star Matt Holliday, began teaching him the sport. Holliday then scored on a headfirst slide when reliever Angel Chivilli fielded Austin Slater’s comebacker but threw wide of catcher Jacob Stallings for an error.

Baltimore remained 1 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees. The Orioles hold the top AL wild card spot.

“That was the start we needed, seven great innings,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Suárez said he countered the Rockies’ aggressiveness at the plate by turning to his secondary pitches in key moments. Holliday also helped him limit the damage in the Rockies’ two-run third by fielding a sharply hit grounder to second base from Brendan Rodgers to start an inning-ending double play.

“They were aggressive with their swing, swinging on almost every pitch,” Suárez said. “I was able to establish the fastball, mix in the breaking balls. I think today my curveball was good. It helped me a lot.”

Rodgers hit a one-out homer in the bottom of the ninth off Seranthony Dominguez. Jake Cave beat out an infield single before Dominguez closed it out with a strikeout of Michael Toglia and a groundout by Stallings for his eighth save.

Suárez (7-4) was sharp, allowing eight hits and two runs — both in the third, on RBI singles by Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle.

“Suárez shut us down,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Veteran pitcher that really pitched. I mean, enough velocity on the fastball, 93-94 mph at the top of the zone, at the bottom. A good little cutter away from the righties, curveball, change away from the lefties. He was tough.”

The Orioles trailed 2-1 with two outs in the fourth when Rivera hit a two-run shot to center off Austin Gomber (4-10). It was his second homer of the season. The Orioles claimed him off waivers from Miami on Aug. 21.

“It’s really important for me, just because in doing so, I was able to help the team win,” Rivera said through an interpreter. “That’s what I expect out of myself and to be able to do that tonight was great.”

Rivera also drove in the Orioles’ first run, following Colton Cowser’s second-inning double with an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant is ramping up the intensity of his conditioning work but he has not yet been cleared to resume baseball activities. “He’s progressing. He’s feeling better,” Black said. Bryant went on the 10-day injured list for the third time this season on Aug. 12 because of a back strain. There’s no timetable for his return. … RHP Seth Halvorsen had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP Noah Davis was optioned to the minor league club.

Orioles: RHP Zach Eflin (shoulder) is set to come off the injured list and start Sunday, Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.31 ERA) is set to make his 20th start this season and first against the Rockies, who will counter with Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.95).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

