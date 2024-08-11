Rays take home losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Baltimore Orioles (70-48, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-58, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -110, Orioles -110; over/under is 8 runs

Tampa Bay has a 58-58 record overall and a 30-31 record at home. Rays pitchers have a collective 4.04 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Baltimore has gone 36-23 on the road and 70-48 overall. The Orioles have a 26-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel ranks third on the Rays with 28 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Josh Lowe is 11-for-29 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 68 RBI for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday is 10-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.72 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

