Brewers look to prolong win streak, take on the Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers (9-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-5, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, six strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0, 2.19 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -145, Brewers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 4-3 record at home and an 8-5 record overall. The Orioles are 7-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 6-1 record in road games and a 9-3 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle has a .298 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has five doubles and a home run. Colton Cowser is 12-for-26 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has four doubles and a home run for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 10-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

