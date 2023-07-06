Live Radio
New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

July 6, 2023, 4:00 AM

Baltimore Orioles (50-35, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (48-39, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-3, 6.30 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -123, Yankees +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is 48-39 overall and 27-20 at home. The Yankees have a 25-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 24-17 record in road games and a 50-35 record overall. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.29.

The teams square off Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has a .260 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 12 doubles and 11 home runs. Anthony Volpe is 16-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 9-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

