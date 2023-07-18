Jason Heyward hits a 3-run homer as the Dodgers rout the Orioles 10-3 for 8th win in 9 games

Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 Tuesday night.

Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games.

“Going into the break, we were playing good baseball,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “I think guys are settled in to their roles. The bullpen has stabilized. You just sort of hope you can keep that momentum coming out of the break, and we certainly have.”

Aaron Hicks drove in two runs for Baltimore, which has lost on back-to-back nights to Los Angeles after entering the series on an eight-game winning streak. The Orioles, who trail first-place Tampa Bay by one game in the AL East, need to win on Wednesday to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

Baltimore issued eight walks, committed a season-high four errors and was 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

“We just didn’t play our best baseball tonight,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Too many walks on the mound, uncharacteristic defensively, some errors there and some missed plays.”

After a walk and a single to open the second, Heyward crushed a fastball from Tyler Wells 414 feet to center. Freddie Freeman and Will Smith added back-to-back RBI singles as Wells labored through a 40-pitch inning.

Wells (7-5) was pitching for the first time in 10 days and lasted two innings, his shortest outing of the season. He allowed five runs and struck out two.

Grove (2-2) gave up Hicks’ RBI double in the second but didn’t allow another runner past first until the first two batters reached in the sixth. That ended the night for the rookie right-hander, who has lowered his ERA from 7.54 to 6.40 in three appearances this month and struck our four Tuesday while relying more than usual on his cutter.

“I just needed something to throw in to lefties,” Grove said. “I’ve been working on it the past couple weeks and it kind of got into it today and it was working.”

The Dodgers scored four runs in the seventh to push their lead to 9-1 with only one hit — J.D. Martinez’s RBI single. Los Angeles drew five walks in the inning. Cole Irvin walked the first two batters and was replaced by Cionel Pérez, who was activated from the injured list earlier in the day. Pérez issued three walks in his first outing for Baltimore since July 2.

Los Angeles’ Jake Marisnick, who entered as a pinch-hitter for Heyward in the third, exited an inning later with left hamstring tightness. Roberts said Marisnick will have an MRI on Wednesday, adding that it’s “pretty certain” the outfielder will be placed on the injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder inflammation) threw more than 30 pitches in a bullpen session. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 27 and is not expected to return until next month.

Orioles: To make room for Pérez, Baltimore optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Triple-A Norfolk. Vespi had a 3.00 ERA in five appearances. … OF Cedric Mullins (right quadriceps), who has not played since leaving Saturday’s game, said he hopes to return this week.

REESE’S PITCH

LSU women’s basketball player Angel Reese, a Baltimore native who was the most outstanding player of the Final Four during the Tigers’ national title run earlier this year, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (7-5, 4.35 ERA) has won back-to-back starts, yielding two runs while striking out 15 in 12 innings since his ERA reached a season-high 4.94 on July 1.

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59), who was part of the 2018 trade that sent Manny Machado to Los Angeles, faces the Dodgers for the first time in his career.

