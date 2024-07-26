Baltimore trades All-Star outfielder Hays to Phillies for outfielder Pache, reliever Domínguez

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache, in a deal between the East Division leaders in both leagues.

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs toward third for a triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs toward third for a triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache, in a deal between the East Division leaders in both leagues.

The starting center fielder in the 2023 All-Star Game for the American League, Hays got off to a terrible start and has just three homers and 14 RBIs in 63 games this season for the Orioles.

Baltimore entered Friday at 61-41 and held a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Phillies boast the best record in baseball at 64-38.

Originally selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Hays played 557 games for Baltimore over parts of seven seasons and had 121 doubles, eight triples, 66 home runs, 242 RBIs and 126 walks. Against left-handers in his career, he has hit .272 with a .328 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage.

The Phillies could use Hays in a platoon with left-handed hitting Brandon Marsh in left field as they chase their third straight trip to the playoffs and their first World Series championship since 2008.

The 29-year-old Domínguez appeared in 230 games for the Phillies over parts of six seasons. He is 3-2 with one save and a 4.25 ERA this season in 38 games.

Pache hit .202 in 50 games for the Phillies this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.