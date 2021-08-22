CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Orioles to face Red Sox in Little League Classic next season

Eduardo Razo

August 22, 2021, 8:20 PM

O's facing Red Sox in Little League Classic next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will be matching up in the 2022 Little League Classic next August, the league announced on Sunday.

Both teams were initially scheduled to play in last year’s event, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to participate in the Little League Classic next year,”Mike Elias, Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager said in a statement.

“Our players and staff were very much looking forward to spending time with the next generation of players and fans at the 2020 event prior to its cancellation, so to have the opportunity to compete against the Red Sox next season at Historic Bowman Field while supporting the Commissioner’s efforts to grow the game is a tremendous honor for our Club.”

The Little League Classic was launched in 2017 as an event connected to the Little League World Series. This will be the Orioles’ first time participating. 

 

