Orioles first baseman Chris Davis retires

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 12, 2021, 11:13 AM

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is retiring.

Davis said he made the decision after dealing with hip surgery. He underwent left hip labrum surgery two months ago and has been unable to play.

The Orioles released a statement in support of Davis’ decision.

“We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans, and to the Baltimore community.

“Athletes have the power to change lives and better their communities, and Chris and his family have done just that. We admire their dedication to those most in need, with hundreds of hours of community work completed, millions of dollars donated, and countless other charitable efforts performed, often without fanfare.

“For every inning played and home run hit, hour of service completed and amount donated, the Davis family has made an immeasurable impact on our city and on Orioles baseball. We send our best wishes to Chris, his wife Jill, and their daughters Ella, Evie, and Grace, each of whom will forever be part of our Orioles family.”

Davis had one year left on his seven-year, $161 million deal with the Orioles.

He led the team to three playoff appearances between 2012 and 2016 and twice led the American League in home runs.

WTOP’s Dave Preston contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

