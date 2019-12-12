The Oriole Bird to join the Mascot Hall of Fame

The National Mascot Hall of Fame announced Wednesday The Oriole Bird will be among four professional mascots to be inducted in Summer 2020.

The Baltimore Orioles didn’t win much on the field this year, but their 40-year-old mascot is set to join the all-time greats.

The National Mascot Hall of Fame announced Wednesday The Oriole Bird will be among four professional mascots to be inducted in Summer 2020. Youppi! (Montreal Canadiens), Boomer (Indiana Pacers) and Blue (Indianapolis Colts) will also be enshrined.

The Oriole Bird was introduced as a mascot at the Orioles’ 1979 home opener at Memorial Stadium, but has long been an integral part of the team’s identity, featured on the team’s caps from 1966 through 1988 and again since 2012.

The Mascot Hall of Fame, located in Whiting, Indiana, will hold The Oriole Bird’s induction ceremony on the morning of Sunday, June 14, 2020, which will bring the number of enshrinees to 25 all-time.

