Today in History: July 30, Jenner takes gold in Montreal

Today is Thursday, July 30, the 211th day of 2026. There are 154 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Thursday, July 30, the 211th day of 2026. There are 154 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On July 30, 1976, Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, set a world record of 8,618 points and won the gold medal in the Olympic decathlon at the Montreal Summer Games.

Also on this date:

In 1619, the first representative assembly in colonial America convened in Jamestown in the Virginia Colony.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces tried to take Petersburg, Virginia, by exploding a gunpowder-laden mine shaft beneath Confederate defense lines; the attack failed.

In 1916, German saboteurs blew up a munitions plant on Black Tom, an island near Jersey City, New Jersey, killing about a dozen people.

In 1930, Uruguay won the first FIFA World Cup, defeating Argentina 4-2.

In 1945, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands during World War II, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 316 out of nearly 1,200 service members survived.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making “In God We Trust” the national motto, replacing “E Pluribus Unum.”

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Amendments of 1965, which led to the creation of Medicare and Medicaid.

In 2008, ex-Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic (RA’-doh-van KA’-ra-jich) was extradited to The Hague to face genocide charges after nearly 13 years on the run. (He was sentenced by a U.N. court in 2019 to life imprisonment after being convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.)

In 2012, three electric grids in India collapsed in a cascade, cutting power to 620 million people in the world’s biggest blackout.

In 2013, U.S. Army Pfc. Chelsea Manning was acquitted of aiding the enemy — the most serious charge she faced — but was convicted of espionage, theft and other charges at Fort Meade, Maryland, more than three years after she’d spilled secrets to WikiLeaks. (The former intelligence analyst was later sentenced to up to 35 years in prison, but the sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama.)

In 2016, 16 people died when a hot-air balloon caught fire and exploded after hitting high-tension power lines before crashing into a pasture near Lockhart, Texas, northeast of San Antonio.

In 2020, NASA launched its Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter to Mars aboard an Atlas V rocket; the helicopter’s initial flight on Mars was in April 2021.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 92. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 90. Singer Paul Anka is 85. Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 79. Actor Jean Reno is 78. Actor Ken Olin is 72. Actor Delta Burke is 70. Law professor Anita Hill is 70. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 68. Film director Richard Linklater is 66. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 65. TV personality Alton Brown is 64. Actor Lisa Kudrow is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Mullin is 63. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 62. Actor Terry Crews is 58. Actor Simon Baker is 57. Film director Christopher Nolan is 56. Actor Tom Green is 55. Actor Christine Taylor is 55. Actor Hilary Swank is 52. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 49. Actor Jaime Pressly is 49. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett (AY’-veht) is 46. Former soccer player Hope Solo is 45. Actor Yvonne Strahovski is 44. Actor Martin Starr is 44. Actor Gina Rodriguez is 42. Actor Nico Tortorella is 37. Actor Joey King is 27.

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