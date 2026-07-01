Today in History: July 1, Dominion of Canada is formed

Today in History Today is Wednesday, July 1, the 182 day of 2026. There are 183 days left in the…

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, July 1, the 182 day of 2026. There are 183 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 1, 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect. Called Dominion Day until 1982, the national holiday is now known as Canada Day.

Also on this date:

In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19, won by Maurice Garin.)

In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1973, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was established.

In 1984, the first movie rated PG-13 (“Red Dawn,” starring Patrick Swayze) was released.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.

In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared their intent to reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, leading to a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.

In 2018, LeBron James announced that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his career.

In 2019, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional era, defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams in the first round.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 94. Actor Jamie Farr (TV: “M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H”) is 92. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 85. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 84. Rock singer Deborah Harry (Blondie) is 81. Actor Terrence Mann is 75. Rock singer Fred Schneider (The B-52s) is 75. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 75. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 74. Actor Alan Ruck is 70. Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 68. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 66. Olympic track champion Carl Lewis is 65. Actor Pamela Anderson is 59. Actor Henry Simmons is 56. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 55. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 55. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 51. Actor Liv Tyler is 49. Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla is 49. Actor Hilarie Burton is 44. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE’-uh say-DOO’) is 41. Actor-singer Chloe Bailey is 28. Actor Storm Reid is 23.

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