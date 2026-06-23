Today in History: June 23, Title IX signed into law

Today is Tuesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2026. There are 191 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Tuesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2026. There are 191 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Education Amendments of 1972, including Title IX, which barred discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Also on this date:

In 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, making him the first Black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president.

In 1931, aviators Wiley Post and Harold Gatty took off from Roosevelt Field in New York on an around-the-world flight that lasted eight days and 15 hours.

In 1947, the Senate joined the House in overriding President Harry S. Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act, designed to limit the power of organized labor.

In 1956, Gamal Abdel Nasser was elected president of Egypt.

In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by his predecessor, Earl Warren.

In 1985, all 329 people on an Air India Boeing 747 were killed when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland after a bomb planted by Sikh separatists exploded onboard.

In 1992, mob boss John Gotti was sentenced to life after being found guilty of murder, racketeering and other charges. (Gotti would die in prison in 2002.)

In 2013, daredevil Nik Wallenda successfully completed a 22-minute walk without a safety net or harness on a tightrope spanning the Little Colorado River Gorge in Arizona, near the Grand Canyon. The quarter-mile (0.4 kilometer) crossing was seen by people worldwide via TV and online streaming.

In 2016, Britain voted to leave the European Union after a bitterly divisive referendum campaign, toppling Prime Minister David Cameron, who led the drive to remain in the bloc.

In 2018, 12 young soccer players and their coach became trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. All were plucked to safety, emaciated but weary, after Thai navy SEALS began a rescue operation more than two weeks after the team became trapped.

In 2022, in a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

Today’s Birthdays: Author Richard Bach is 90. Computer scientist Vint Cerf is 83. Actor Bryan Brown is 79. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 78. Musician Glenn Danzig is 71. Actor Frances McDormand is 69. Golf Hall of Famer Colin Montgomerie is 63. Actor Selma Blair is 54. French soccer manager and former player Zinedine Zidane is 54. Actor Joel Edgerton is 52. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 49. Rapper Memphis Bleek is 48. Actor Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 46. Figure skater Alexandra Ignatova is 22. Model and actor Laneya Grace is 22.

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