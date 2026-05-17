Today in History: May 17, Supreme Court strikes down school segregation

Today is Sunday, May 17, the 137th day of 2026. There are 228 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Sunday, May 17, the 137th day of 2026. There are 228 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On May 17, 1954, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision, which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal and therefore unconstitutional.

Also on this date:

In 1792, the Buttonwood Agreement, a document codifying rules for securities trading, was signed by 24 New York stockbrokers, marking the formation of the New York Stock Exchange.

In 1875, the first Kentucky Derby was held; the race was won by Aristides, ridden by jockey Oliver Lewis.

In 1946, President Harry S. Truman seized control of the nation’s railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.

In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.

In 1980, rioting that claimed 18 lives erupted in Miami after an all-white jury in Tampa acquitted four former Miami police officers of fatally beating Black insurance executive Arthur McDuffie.

In 1987, 37 American sailors were killed when an Iraqi warplane attacked the U.S. Navy frigate Stark in the Persian Gulf. (Iraq apologized for the attack, calling it a mistake, and paid more than $27 million in compensation.)

In 1995, Army veteran Shawn Nelson took a 57-ton M-60 tank from a California National Guard armory and terrorized San Diego for 23 minutes, barreling down residential streets, smashing into cars, street lights and fire hydrants on a miles-long path of destruction. Police ultimately forced the tank hatch open and fatally shot Nelson.

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to allow same-sex marriages.

In 2015, a shootout erupted between members of rival motorcycle clubs, followed by police gunfire, outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, leaving nine of the bikers dead and 20 people injured.

In 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed above 40,000 for the first time, the latest pop in a surprisingly good year for Wall Street in which the Dow gained 19.7% over the previous 12 months.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Taj Mahal is 84. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 70. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 67. Singer-composer Enya is 65. TV host-comedian Craig Ferguson is 64. Musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 61. Actor Sasha Alexander is 53. Singer-actor Kandi Burrus is 50. Basketball Hall of Famer Tony Parker is 44. Screenwriter-actor-producer Lena Waithe is 42. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 41. Former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan is 41. Actor Nikki Reed is 38. Singer-songwriter AJ Mitchel is 25.

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