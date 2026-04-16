Today in History: April 16, the Virginia Tech shooting

Today is Thursday, April 16, the 106th day of 2026. There are 259 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Thursday, April 16, the 106th day of 2026. There are 259 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On April 16, 2007, Seung-hui Cho, a 23-year-old Virginia Tech student, killed 32 people on the Virginia Tech campus before taking his own life. It remains the deadliest school shooting in US history.

Also on this date:

In 1866, a crate of nitroglycerine that had been shipped from New York to California by way of Panama exploded in the Wells Fargo building in San Francisco, killing 14 people and shattering windows up to a half mile away. (The blast prompted passage of a federal law banning shipments of explosives on passenger vessels.)

In 1917, Vladimir Lenin, after being exiled to Europe, returned to Russia by train to take command of the Russian Revolution that would overthrow a provisional government, install communism and bring about the rise of the Soviet Union.

In 1945, a Soviet submarine in the Baltic Sea torpedoed the ship MV Goya, which Germany was using to transport civilian refugees and wounded soldiers. As many as 7,000 people died as the ship broke apart and sank minutes after being struck.

In 1947, the French cargo ship Grandcamp, carrying over 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, blew up in the harbor of Texas City, Texas. A nearby ship, the High Flyer, which was carrying ammonium nitrate and sulfur, caught fire and exploded the following day. The combined blasts and fires killed nearly 600 people and injured 5,000 in the worst industrial accident in U.S. history.

In 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests. King defended his tactics, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

In 1972, Apollo 16 blasted off for the moon with astronauts John Young, Charles Duke and Ken Mattingly aboard.

In 2010, the U.S. government accused Wall Street’s most powerful firm of fraud, saying Goldman Sachs & Co. had sold mortgage investments without telling buyers the securities were crafted with input from a client who was betting on them to fail. (In July 2010, Goldman agreed to pay $550 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission but did not admit wrongdoing.)

In 2012, trial began in Oslo, Norway, for Anders Breivik, charged with killing 77 people in a bomb and gun rampage in July 2011. (Breivik was found guilty of terrorism and premeditated murder and sentenced to 21 years in prison.)

In 2016, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Ecuador’s coastal provinces, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands.

In 2023, the New York production of “The Phantom of the Opera” ended its 35-year Broadway run with standing ovations and champagne toasts. The final curtain came down on performance No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre, ending the longest-running show on “The Great White Way.”

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bobby Vinton is 91. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 79. Football coach Bill Belichick is 74. Actor Ellen Barkin is 72. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 63. Actor Jon Cryer is 61. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 61. Actor Peter Billingsley is 55. Actor Lukas Haas is 50. Actor-singer Kelli O’Hara is 50. Actor Claire Foy (TV: “The Crown”) is 42. Rapper Chance the Rapper is 33. Actor Anya Taylor-Joy is 30. Actor Sadie Sink is 24. Boxer Emiliano Vargas is 22.

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