Today in History: November 22, John F. Kennedy is assassinated in Dallas

Today is Saturday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2025. There are 39 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded. Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

Also on this date:

In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as “Blackbeard” — was killed during a battle with British naval forces near Ocracoke Island in North Carolina.

In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.

In 1986, 20-year-old Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history, stopping WBC titleholder Trevor Berbick in the second round of their championship bout in Las Vegas.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win reelection to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.

In 2005, Angela Merkel took office as Germany’s first female chancellor.

In 2010, a panicked crush at a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh left nearly 350 dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s biggest tragedy since the 1970s reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge.

In 2017, Ratko Mladić, the Bosnian Serb general whose forces carried out the Srebrenica massacre of 1995 — the worst massacre in Europe since World War II — was convicted of genocide and other crimes by the United Nations’ Yugoslav war crimes tribunal and sentenced to life behind bars.

In 2022, a Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room of a company store in Chesapeake, Virginia, killing six people and wounding six others before fatally shooting himself.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-filmmaker Terry Gilliam is 85. Hockey Hall of Famer Jacques Laperrière is 84. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 83. Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 82. Rock musician-actor Steven Van Zandt is 75. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads) is 75. Actor Richard Kind is 69. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 67. Actor Mads Mikkelsen is 60. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 57. Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 58. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 41. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 36. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 31. Actor Auliʻi Cravalho is 25.

