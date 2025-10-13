Today in History: October 13, Chilean miners rescued after 69 days underground

Today is Monday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2025. There are 79 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Monday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2025. There are 79 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 13, 2010, 33 men were rescued from a collapsed Chilean mine after being lifted one by one in capsules 69 days after they were trapped 2,300 feet (700 meters) underground.

Also on this date:

In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.

In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.

In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 10-9, on a home run hit by Bill Mazeroski.

In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes. In order to stay alive, survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead; 16 people were rescued more than two months later.

In 1999, in Boulder, Colorado, the JonBenet Ramsey grand jury was dismissed after 13 months of work with prosecutors saying there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone in the 6-year-old beauty queen’s slaying.

In 2011, Raj Rajaratnam (rahj rah-juh-RUHT’-nuhm), the hedge fund billionaire at the center of one of the biggest insider-trading cases in U.S. history, was sentenced by a federal judge in New York to 11 years behind bars. He was released early, in 2019.

In 2016, Bob Dylan was named winner of the Nobel prize in literature.

In 2021, Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company; the “Star Trek” actor and three fellow passengers reached an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) during a flight lasting just over 10 minutes.

Today’s Birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 87. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 84. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 83. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 78. Model Beverly Johnson is 73. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 67. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 66. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 64. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (tuh-KEE’-ah KRYS’-tal kee-MAH’) is 63. Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 63. Comedian and actor Matt Walsh is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman is 58. Actor Kate Walsh is 58. Actor Tisha Campbell is 57. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 56. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 54. Olympic gold medal swimmer and TV personality Summer Sanders is 53. Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is 48. Singer Ashanti is 45. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 43. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 36. First daughter Tiffany Trump is 32. Actor Caleb McLaughlin is 24.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.