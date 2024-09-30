Today in History: September 30, Berlin Airlift concludes

Today is Monday, Sept. 30, the 274th day of 2024. There are 92 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Monday, Sept. 30, the 274th day of 2024. There are 92 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 30, 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end after delivering more than 2.3 million tons of cargo to blockaded residents of West Berlin over the prior 15 months.

Also on this date:

In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.

In 1791, Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” premiered in Vienna, Austria.

In 1938, addressing the public after co-signing the Munich Agreement, which allowed Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain proclaimed, “I believe it is peace for our time.”

1n 1939, NBC broadcast the first televised football game, a college matchup between Fordham and Waynesburg; Fordham won 34-7.

In 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time, as the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1; the Yankees would go on to win the Series four games to three.

In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

In 1955, actor James Dean was killed at age 24 in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.

In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that left two people dead.

In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente connected for his 3,000th and final hit, a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets at Three Rivers Stadium.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 93. Singer Cissy Houston is 91. Singer Johnny Mathis is 89. Actor Len Cariou is 85. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 81. Actor Barry Williams is 70. Singer Patrice Rushen is 70. Actor Fran Drescher is 67. Country musician Marty Stuart is 66. Actor Crystal Bernard is 63. Actor Eric Stoltz is 63. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 62. Country musician Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery Gentry) is 61. Rock singer Trey Anastasio (Phish) is 60. Actor Monica Bellucci is 60. Actor Tony Hale is 54. Actor Jenna Elfman is 53. Actor Marion Cotillard is 49. Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is 49. Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Hingis is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 43. Actor Lacey Chabert is 42. Actor Kieran Culkin is 42. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 40. Racing driver Max Verstappen is 27. Actor-dancer Maddie Ziegler is 22.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.