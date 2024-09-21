Today in History: September 21, Nairobi shopping mall attack

Today is Saturday, Sept. 21, the 265th day of 2024. There are 101 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Saturday, Sept. 21, the 265th day of 2024. There are 101 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 21, 2013, an attack by armed militants in the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya left 67 people dead and hundreds injured.

Also on this date:

In 1792, the National Convention of France issued a proclamation announcing the abolition of the French monarchy.

In 1898, in response to a letter from 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, the New York Sun newspaper wrote an editorial containing the famous line “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

In 1915, Cecil Chubb purchased Stonehenge for £6,600; the last private owner of the site, Chubb donated it to the British people three years later.

In 1922, President Warren Harding signed the Lodge-Fish Resolution, a Congressional resolution endorsing the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine.

In 1937, “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien, was first published by George Allen & Unwin Ltd. of London.

In 1938, a hurricane struck parts of New York and New England, causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.

In 1939, Romanian Prime Minister Armand Călinescu was assassinated by members of the fascist Iron Guard movement.

In 1955, at Yankee Stadium in New York, boxer Rocky Marciano completed his undefeated professional career by knocking out Archie Moore in the ninth round of their title fight.

In 1970, Monday Night Football made its debut on ABC, with the Cleveland Browns defeating the New York Jets 31-21.

In 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.

In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into South Carolina; the storm was blamed for 56 deaths in the Caribbean and 29 in the United States.

In 2022, Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilization of reservists for the first time since World War II, nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.

Today’s Birthdays: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 81. Musician Don Felder is 77. Author Stephen King is 77. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 75. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 74. Race car driver Arie Luyendyk is 71. Filmmaker Ethan Coen is 67. Basketball Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief is 67. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 65. Actor David James Elliott is 64. Actor Nancy Travis is 63. Actor Rob Morrow is 62. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 61. Actor Cheryl Hines is 59. Country singer Faith Hill is 57. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 56. Actor Billy Porter is 55. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (rih-BEHR’-oh) is 53. Actor Luke Wilson is 53. Musician Liam Gallagher (Oasis) is 52. TV personality Nicole Richie is 43. Actor Maggie Grace is 41. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 41. Rapper Wale (WAH’-lay) is 40. Singer Jason Derulo is 35. Cyclist Tadej Pogačar is 26.

