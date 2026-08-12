Australia wins the toss, bats against Bangladesh in series-opening cricket test

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss Thursday and elected to bat first in the series-opening…

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss Thursday and elected to bat first in the series-opening cricket test against Bangladesh.

Australia’s bowling lineup will be at full strength with Cummins, playing just his second test in 13 months, reunited in the pace attack with Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. The frontline quicks will be supported by veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon and allrounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster.

Bangladesh is playing its first cricket test in Australia since 2003. The two-test “Top End” series will start a heavy 12-month schedule for the Australians that will feature 20 test matches, including tours to South Africa, India and England.

Opening bat Jake Weatherald, the first test player from Australia’s Northern Territory, was retained from the Ashes series win over England despite indifferent form and is likely to open the innings with Travis Head.

Bangladesh’s bowling attack will be missing Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.

Rana sustained a side strain in a Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe after he tormented a depleted Australia squad with his pace and bounce to secure a historic ODI home series victory for Bangladesh two months ago

Lineups:

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

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