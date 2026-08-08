Australia survives red card and Japan rally for a 35-32 win in Les Kiss debut

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Australia held on for a tight 35-32 win over Japan on Saturday, in Les Kiss’ first…

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Australia held on for a tight 35-32 win over Japan on Saturday, in Les Kiss’ first match in charge.

The Wallabies were forced to dig deep after a first-half red card for Miles Amatosero, battling the heat and a strong comeback from Japan to emerge victorious.

Kiss took over from Joe Schmidt as Wallabies head coach last month after Australia went 1-2 in the Nations Championship, finishing the first phase with a win over Italy following losses to Ireland and France.

For Australia’s two-test series against Japan, Kiss included only one uncapped player, center Isaac Henry, recalled big, versatile Reds forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and left out veteran James Slipper.

The temperature stayed close to 30 C (86 F) throughout the game and the Wallabies were forced to scramble after Amatosero was red-carded in the 32nd minute for a dangerous cleanout on Warner Dearns. Amatosero was initially shown a yellow card but that was upgraded just before the break, which the teams entered locked at 14-14.

Tries from Max Jorgensen and Fraser McReight early in the second half helped Australia build a nine-point lead but Japan steadily ate into that advantage with a pair of penalties from Takuro Matsunaga.

The quality of the Wallabies’ bench proved the difference as it allowed the visitors to keep up the pressure on Japan, and Taniela Tupou crashed over to give Australia a 10-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Japan captain Dearns set up a grandstand finish when he found a way over, reducing the lead to three, but Australia held on.

Eddie Jones, the former Wallabies head coach, is in his second stint in charge at Japan.

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