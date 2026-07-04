Late Clarkson try earns Ireland a Nations Championship win in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Ireland came from behind twice in the second half to top Australia 33-31 in a tense Nations…

SYDNEY (AP) — Ireland came from behind twice in the second half to top Australia 33-31 in a tense Nations Championship match that wasn’t decided until Ben Donaldson missed a last-gasp penalty kick on Saturday.

Donaldson confidently took two long-range penalties from close to the right-hand touchline; in the 71st minute for an eight-point lead and after the hooter to win the match. But both kicks sailed wide.

The Irish dominated the last quarter looking for the winning try and captain Dan Sheehan had a try ruled out for obstruction. Australia was put on a yellow card warning and Lachlan Shaw was sin-binned for offside with four minutes to go. Ireland tapped the penalty and prop Tom Clarkson burrowed over to tie the score at 31 and Sam Prendergast kicked the winning points.

“In patches we were really good,” Australia scrumhalf Tate McDermott said. ”The amount of penalties we gave away (13) we probably shot ourselves in the foot a little bit and that’s the really disappointing thing.”

Both sides scored five tries each at a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium and Australia’s turning point may have been just before halftime.

Leading 24-12, Australia center Joseph Aukuso-Sua’ali’i broke and raced into Ireland’s 22 when he was cut down by Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan in his first test since the British and Irish Lions were in Australia a year ago.

Instead of a potential 31-12 lead, Australia went into halftime only 24-19 up after an Ireland attack from inside its half was finished by Jamison Gibson-Park untouched between the posts.

Australia dominated the half, Ireland missed 19 tackles and yet was hanging on.

“Australia were awesome in the first half and we needed to come to the party a little bit more and I think we did that after the break,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. “There were some big moments for us. Hugo Keenan’s tackle and Sam Prendergast having the calmness to convert that (Clarkson) try.”

Ireland led for a third time straight after the interval thanks to Keenan’s converted try.

But Australia hit back with a try by McDermott under three Irish with a helpful push by captain Harry Wilson.

Australia led 31-26 and Ireland took 25 more minutes to overcome it.

The Wallabies enjoyed a brilliant start around a couple of muscle tries by Ireland and had the four-try bonus point inside the 27th minute. Top-shelf support play led to tries by wing Dylan Pietsch and fullback Jock Campbell, in his first test since 2022. Then Josh Canham finished a Rob Valetini break and starting nine Ryan Lonergan backed up an intercept by Max Jorgensen.

Next weekend, Australia hosts France and Ireland stay in Australia to face Japan.

____

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.