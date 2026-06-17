Spinners Zampa and Davies shine as Australia wins opening T20 vs Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Slow bowlers Adam Zampa and Joel Davies claimed three wickets apiece to lead Australia to a…

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Slow bowlers Adam Zampa and Joel Davies claimed three wickets apiece to lead Australia to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday in the opening game of their three-match T20 series.

Leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary, the first India-born male cricketer to represent Australia in 60 years, also bagged a wicket as Bangladesh was bowled out for 131 in 19 overs.

Cooper Connolly, who struck 149 to help Australia win the last ODI by one wicket and avoid a three-match series sweep against Bangladesh, hit 47 with four fours and three sixes to guide his side to 133-6 in 18.2 overs.

He stayed composed after Australia lost Mitchell Marsh, back after missing the ODIs because of an ankle injury, and fellow opener Josh Inglis in quick succession.

Abdul Gaffar grabbed a debut wicket when he had Connolly caught after having shared a 40-run stand with Tim David (20) for the third wicket. The left-arm paceman ended up with figures of 2-32.

Bangladesh was led by Tawhid Hriody after Litton Das was ruled out because of a calf injury he sustained during the third ODI.

Hridoy won the toss and elected to bat first but no Bangladesh batters provided any resistance against a disciplined Australia spin attack.

Bangladesh was 39-1 in the fifth over but Zampa and Davies then triggered a collapse as the home team lost seven wickets for 60 runs.

The second T20 is on Friday.

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