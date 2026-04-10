Carlos Ulberg ready to make his mark in light heavyweight division against Jiří Procházka at UFC 327

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Ulberg’s whole purpose of making the switch from kickboxing to mixed martial arts and joining UFC…

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Ulberg’s whole purpose of making the switch from kickboxing to mixed martial arts and joining UFC was to punctuate his presence in combat sports as one of the best.

After Ulberg served former light heavyweight challenger Dominick Reyes a first-round knockout in Perth, Australia, the New Zealand native said he would fight anyone to earn a shot at the title.

Turns out, he already did.

With former champion Alex Pereira vacating the belt to move up and challenge for the interim heavyweight crown at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House on June 14, Ulberg (14-1-0) earned his spot across Jiří Procházka (32-5-1) in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 327 card in Miami.

“If I’m going to do anything, I’m going to be the best at it, in any sport,” Ulberg said. “And anything I wanted to do was get to the very top of that mountain. And that’s what I’m essentially here to do.”

Riding a nine-fight win streak into his championship bout, Ulberg confidently added he’s never doubted his ability while saying he won’t need five rounds to defeat Procházka.

“I always knew I was going to be the best, and I was working toward being the best of this division,” Ulberg said. “You throw a punch, and it could land, and anyone can fall. It’s a game of inches.

“I always have that belief in myself, and now we’re here. It’s about proving it to others.”

Procházka, who held the belt briefly in 2022 and will make his fourth appearance in a UFC title fight, arrives in Miami after defeating his last two opponents by third-round knockout.

And while Procházka insists he’s been dialed in and focused more than ever, even after the recent birth of his daughter, Ulberg is convinced he’s scouted for this moment perfectly.

“He is a smart man, I’m sure he’s gotten himself to this level for a reason,” Ulberg said of Procházka. “I definitely see a lot of holes in the game. I think there are a lot of fighters with holes in their game. I’m purely focused on what I’m going to bring to the table.

“I go in there and do what I do best.”

Procházka is a slight favorite (-120) at BetMGM Sportsbook, which means a bettor would have to lay $120 to win $100.

On the main undercard, fellow light heavyweights Azamat Murzakanov (16-0-0) and Paulo Costa (15-4-0) will battle in what might end up being a qualifier for the victor to meet the winner of Ulberg and Procházka.

Fifth-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes (19-5-0) will battle undefeated Josh Hokit (8-0-0).

Reyes (15-5-0), now the 10th-ranked light heavyweight, will battle No. 12 Johnny Walker (22-9-0).

In the featherweight division, Cub Swanson (30-14-0) will meet Nate Landwehr (18-7-0).

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