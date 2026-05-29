Italy U21 forward Cristian Volpato switching nationality to Australia ahead of World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Italy Under-21 forward Cristian Volpato is changing national eligibility to Australia ahead of the World Cup, four…

SYDNEY (AP) — Italy Under-21 forward Cristian Volpato is changing national eligibility to Australia ahead of the World Cup, four years after he declined an invitation ahead of the 2022 tournament.

Football Australia said Friday the Sydney-born Volpato has been added to the Socceroos’ training camp in Los Angeles, before its squad is finalized by Monday.

The 22-year-old Sassuolo player is eligible to make the switch under FIFA rules because he never played a competitive game for the senior Italy team.

The Australian soccer body said it “received a release letter from the Italian Football Federation” — a key step for FIFA to approve switching national eligibility.

Australia opens its World Cup campaign against Turkey on June 13 in Vancouver, plays the United States six days later in Seattle, and finishes Group D against Paraguay on June 25 at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium. The top two in the standings go to the round of 32 and the third-place team also can advance.

Volpato turned down Australia ahead of the 2022 World Cup when he played his club soccer for Roma under coach José Mourinho.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third straight edition.

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