Women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy ends her ODI career with 158 for Australia against India

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy ended her One Day International career with a sublime knock of…

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy ended her One Day International career with a sublime knock of 158 as Australia comfortably beat India in Hobart on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Healy will retire from all forms of cricket following a one-off test match against India in Perth starting on Friday.

She hit 27 boundaries and two sixes from 98 balls for her eighth ODI century.

Australia finished their 50 overs on 409-7 and India was all out for 224 as Australia completed a 3-0 sweep in their ODI series.

She became the sixth woman to post two 150-plus scores in ODIs.

In 2019, she set a then-record for the highest T20I innings with a superb unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka.

Healy has one chance left to record a test hundred.

Her best score is 99, which coincidentally is the highest test score made by her husband, Mitchell Starc, the Australia men’s fast-bowling great. ___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.